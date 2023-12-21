3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia parents raising awareness for their daughter’s rare genetic disorder

A Georgia family is raising awareness of a rare genetic disorder.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHEAD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s one thing watching your child struggle with an illness. It’s another for that illness to be so rare, only a handful of families know what the journey feels like.

That’s what life feels like while caring for someone with a rare disorder, and one Georgia family knows it well.

Thirteen-year-old Jansen Jones and her family are walking a journey many will never know.

Jansen lives with SYNGAP1-Related Disorder. Her family is trying to raise awareness of the rare illness.

“Jansen was struggling as an infant to sit up, crawl, all the things that are typical milestones for babies,” said Jansen’s mom Suzanne Jones.

The symptoms started stacking up. The family traveled the country trying to find answers, years later...

“Having already done extensive genetic testing over the years, did whole genome analysis, and that pinpointed that Jansen has a single gene mutation that was not inherited from us, called SYNGAP1,″ said Suzanne.

“When there is a misspelling in a specific gene, in this case SYNGAP1, what we can see is that this gene makes a specific protein, different than the ones we consume from food,” said Jansen’s geneticist, Dr. Rossana Sanchez Russo, assistant professor of Human Genetics and clinical geneticist at Emory University. “We all usually have two copies of the gene that makes the protein. If one of the two are not working well because of those variants or misspellings in the gene, that is enough for the person to not produce enough of it, and so then the neurons, the brain cells, won’t communicate effectively.”

The symptoms sit on a spectrum that varies in severity, involving behavioral issues, seizures, growth issues and mobility issues.

“We are blessed that she is one of the high-functioning children with SYNGAP1,” said Suzanne.

But life can still be incredibly difficult and relentless as a caretaker of someone with this disorder.

“It has definitely been very difficult on our family, but you have to look at it as glass half-full. She could be in a worse situation,” said Jansen’s dad Brent Jones. “We are fortunate to have her. Every time you see her she just lights up the room.”

Suzanne’s quest for answers has evolved into advocacy work with the nonprofit SYNGAP Research Fund. It is a way for her to help other families find community earlier, find answers earlier, find hope earlier.

SynGAP Research Fund (SRF)

“I would do anything to spread the word about SYNGAP1, about a rare genetic disorder that needs more airtime, that very possibly can have a treatment in my daughter’s lifetime,” said Suzanne.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Surveillance image of the suspected gunman My’Keion Yates.
Police search for gunman after deadly shooting at gas station in Spalding County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Trevian Kutti
Trump co-defendant’s attorneys don’t want to represent her anymore

Latest News

Part of Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta closed due to fire
Part of Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta closed due to fire
Metro Atlanta high school senior creates financial education nonprofit
Metro Atlanta high school senior creates financial education nonprofit
Trump removed from 2024 Colorado election ballot
Trump removed from 2024 Colorado election ballot
Judge hears arguments on election maps
Judge hears arguments on election maps
Writer and Director of the film 'Signing Day' Glen Owen is at work in Mansfield Georgia
‘Signing Day’ film explores college recruitment