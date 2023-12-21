Georgia parents raising awareness for their daughter’s rare genetic disorder

BUCKHEAD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s one thing watching your child struggle with an illness. It’s another for that illness to be so rare, only a handful of families know what the journey feels like.

That’s what life feels like while caring for someone with a rare disorder, and one Georgia family knows it well.

Thirteen-year-old Jansen Jones and her family are walking a journey many will never know.

Jansen lives with SYNGAP1-Related Disorder. Her family is trying to raise awareness of the rare illness.

“Jansen was struggling as an infant to sit up, crawl, all the things that are typical milestones for babies,” said Jansen’s mom Suzanne Jones.

The symptoms started stacking up. The family traveled the country trying to find answers, years later...

“Having already done extensive genetic testing over the years, did whole genome analysis, and that pinpointed that Jansen has a single gene mutation that was not inherited from us, called SYNGAP1,″ said Suzanne.

“When there is a misspelling in a specific gene, in this case SYNGAP1, what we can see is that this gene makes a specific protein, different than the ones we consume from food,” said Jansen’s geneticist, Dr. Rossana Sanchez Russo, assistant professor of Human Genetics and clinical geneticist at Emory University. “We all usually have two copies of the gene that makes the protein. If one of the two are not working well because of those variants or misspellings in the gene, that is enough for the person to not produce enough of it, and so then the neurons, the brain cells, won’t communicate effectively.”

The symptoms sit on a spectrum that varies in severity, involving behavioral issues, seizures, growth issues and mobility issues.

“We are blessed that she is one of the high-functioning children with SYNGAP1,” said Suzanne.

But life can still be incredibly difficult and relentless as a caretaker of someone with this disorder.

“It has definitely been very difficult on our family, but you have to look at it as glass half-full. She could be in a worse situation,” said Jansen’s dad Brent Jones. “We are fortunate to have her. Every time you see her she just lights up the room.”

Suzanne’s quest for answers has evolved into advocacy work with the nonprofit SYNGAP Research Fund. It is a way for her to help other families find community earlier, find answers earlier, find hope earlier.

“I would do anything to spread the word about SYNGAP1, about a rare genetic disorder that needs more airtime, that very possibly can have a treatment in my daughter’s lifetime,” said Suzanne.

