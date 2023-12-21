Legendary actor Lou Gossett Jr. talks ‘The Color Purple’ and filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The musical remake of “The Color Purple” hits theaters on Christmas Day! The new take on the beloved classic was partially filmed in Georgia where film productions receive a 30 percent tax break just for filming in the Peach State.

Actor Lou Gossett Jr., who plays Albert “Mister” Johnson in “The Color Purple,” was honored Wednesday by the Atlanta-based World Chamber of Commerce. The organization paid tribute to Gossett, touting his many accolades, including being the first Black person to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as drill Sergeant Emil Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

“I was satisfied with being in the top five. The other four, I had a lot of respect for,” said Gossett. “I had nothing prepared, so I looked at the other four and I said this is history. There’s not one for all of us, this is ours.”

It’s a full-circle moment for the Academy Award winner, a boy from Brooklyn who spent many summers in Georgia with his great-grandmother. The 87-year-old began living full-time in Atlanta two years ago. He says he loves the city’s rich culture and history, Black and white people sharing a community. It’s everything the characters in “The Color Purple” dreamed of.

“It’s lightning in a bottle. It’s beautiful. It’s like the Cannes Film Festival. We’re the new Cannes Film Festival,” said Lou Gossett.

Solange Warner, chairperson of the World Chamber of Commerce, credits lucrative tax incentives for luring film productions like “The Color Purple” to Georgia. She contends that Georgia businesses and residents have benefitted from those tax breaks.

Last year, film productions pumped $4.5 billion into the Georgia economy. The nearly 400 productions created more than 59,000 jobs.

“The film industry has spoken. They don’t want it to end. We Georgians don’t want it to end,” said Warner.

Some lawmakers argue otherwise and want to cap or cut those tax incentives. Leaders will address this topic again when the 2024 legislative session begins on Jan. 8.

Meantime, fans of Gossett and “The Color Purple” can enjoy the movie in theaters beginning on Christmas Day.

