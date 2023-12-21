3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Paulding Fire Department taps Dallas Public Works to help with emergency rescue

An unlikely department was called in to help Paulding County firefighters rescue a man earlier this week.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An unlikely department was called in to help Paulding County firefighters rescue a man earlier this week.

On Tuesday the Paulding County Fire & Rescue was dispatched to Wayne Davis Concrete on Hailey Path in Dallas to help a man that had fallen 20 feet into a hopper filled with rocks and sand.

“There was so much additional material above him we were concerned about causing a secondary collapse, so we could not put anybody else in the hopper,” Lt. Steven Mapes with Paulding Fire said. “There was tons of gravel above him that would’ve buried him.”

Firefighters had to think fast and formulate a plan that wouldn’t cause further damage. So they called a former firefighter: Dallas Public Works Director Brandon Rakestraw.

Rakestraw’s team rushed their vacuum truck to the scene and got to work.

Normally the truck is used to suck up waste, but in this case they used it to suck up the debris surrounding the man in the hopper.

“This (tank) holds 2,000 gallons of debris. We had maybe 10 inches left in the very top of the chamber. So, it was close to 2,000 gallons of debris,” Rakestraw said.

Firefighters repelled down into the pit once they cleared enough space.

“We repelled some of our rescuers from Paulding Fire and Cobb Fire down into the gravel and took the large suction tube, kind of like a shop vac, and vacuumed all of this gravel, tons and tons of gravel, away from the patient until we could rescue him and get him above ground,” Lt. Mapes said.

Lt. Mapes says once the man was out, he was taken by helicopter to the hospital. He was breathing and was able to talk.

“He was blessed. We’re so happy that he’s okay. We’ve said it for the last couple of days, but this truly was a Christmas miracle,” Lt. Mapes said.

At last check, Lt. Mapes say the man was still recovering in the hospital.

Wayne Davis Concrete has not returned our request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Laura Omotosho
Atlanta police looking for public’s help finding missing Georgia State student
Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
Georgia politicians react to Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from 2024 ballot
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Atlanta DOT says the bridge will be closed until further notice.
Large fire damages bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta

Latest News

Georgia man fighting Stage 4 cancer for 10 years
Georgia man fighting Stage 4 cancer for 10 years
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
Some families are not focused on presents but instead, on how they can provide food for their...
SNAP delay leaves Georgia families worried about food days before Christmas
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
Omotosho has been missing since last Friday.
Search for missing Georgia State student intensifies