Paulding Fire Department taps Dallas Public Works to help with emergency rescue

DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An unlikely department was called in to help Paulding County firefighters rescue a man earlier this week.

On Tuesday the Paulding County Fire & Rescue was dispatched to Wayne Davis Concrete on Hailey Path in Dallas to help a man that had fallen 20 feet into a hopper filled with rocks and sand.

“There was so much additional material above him we were concerned about causing a secondary collapse, so we could not put anybody else in the hopper,” Lt. Steven Mapes with Paulding Fire said. “There was tons of gravel above him that would’ve buried him.”

Firefighters had to think fast and formulate a plan that wouldn’t cause further damage. So they called a former firefighter: Dallas Public Works Director Brandon Rakestraw.

Rakestraw’s team rushed their vacuum truck to the scene and got to work.

Normally the truck is used to suck up waste, but in this case they used it to suck up the debris surrounding the man in the hopper.

“This (tank) holds 2,000 gallons of debris. We had maybe 10 inches left in the very top of the chamber. So, it was close to 2,000 gallons of debris,” Rakestraw said.

Firefighters repelled down into the pit once they cleared enough space.

“We repelled some of our rescuers from Paulding Fire and Cobb Fire down into the gravel and took the large suction tube, kind of like a shop vac, and vacuumed all of this gravel, tons and tons of gravel, away from the patient until we could rescue him and get him above ground,” Lt. Mapes said.

Lt. Mapes says once the man was out, he was taken by helicopter to the hospital. He was breathing and was able to talk.

“He was blessed. We’re so happy that he’s okay. We’ve said it for the last couple of days, but this truly was a Christmas miracle,” Lt. Mapes said.

At last check, Lt. Mapes say the man was still recovering in the hospital.

Wayne Davis Concrete has not returned our request for comment.

