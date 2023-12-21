3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree City medical device manufacturer expanding with $88M investment, will bring 200 new jobs

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A medical device manufacturer in Peachtree City is expanding and bringing millions in investments and hundreds of jobs with it, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

Gerresheimer, which is a manufacturer for the pharma and life science industry, is expanding its manufacturing operations. The manufacturer will invest $88 million and create 200 new jobs for Fayette County.

Gerresheimer’s current facility is already in the middle of expanding. The new facility will be at Southpark International Industrial Park. Medical devices, like autoinjectors, will be produced at the new facility.

“This project is a prime example of the exciting growth of the life sciences industry in our state, with companies like Gerresheimer bringing career opportunities to all four corners of Georgia,” Kemp said. “Employers from across the globe can find a skilled workforce here that we are continuously investing in through innovative programs like the GEORGIA MATCH Direct College Admissions Initiative. We’re excited to see how this expansion will further benefit the community and surrounding region.”

Operations at the new facility are expected to begin in fall 2024.

“We appreciate the continuous support of the State of Georgia for our expansion in the U.S.,” Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, said. “The U.S. market is an important growth driver for us, and the expansion of our operations in Peachtree City will be key for growing our medical device business in the U.S. We are glad that we have found such favorable conditions and a highly motivated and skilled staff here.”

