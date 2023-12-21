3-Degree Guarantee
Police looking for man who ran from traffic stop in Clayton County

Police are actively looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop late Wednesday night in Clayton County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are actively looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop late Wednesday night in Clayton County.

Police say a little after 11:30 p.m., they pulled over a man on Upper Riverdale Road in Jonesboro. A spokesperson for Clayton County says officers asked the man to get out of the car and when he did, he took off running. Police ran after the man and during the chase, officers say they saw him pull a gun from his waistband.

Clayton County Police Department’s public information officer says the man was shot at by the officers in pursuit. They did not say if he was hit.

No officers were injured during this incident and the suspect remains at large. Police say they did find the gun at the scene of the chase.

Upper Riverdale Road near Tara Boulevard is still shut down in front of the Econo Lodge where about a dozen officers and detectives have laid down evidence markers and crime scene tape as they investigate.

