Police: Man found dead in burning car with mom’s body after holding woman, infant hostage in Fayette County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TYRONE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The incidents before and after an apparent murder-suicide, including a hostage situation, where police believe a man killed his mother and ended in both being found in a burning car are under investigation, according to the Tyrone Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 500 block of McDade Street about a welfare check shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, a woman told them the father of their infant child had “killed his mother the previous day, held (her) and (their) child hostage overnight, and had just released them and left the area in a vehicle with the deceased,” police said in a statement.

Police said the vehicle was eventually found on fire in Fayetteville, which is about 20 minutes away from Tyrone.

“The suspect was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said. “The body of his deceased mother was also in the car.”

The suspect was identified as Khalid Auta, 32, and the victim was identified as Sonya Reid, 59.

Police have not released what led up to the incidents and said the investigation is ongoing.

For immediate release On December 19, 2023 at approximately 8:56 p.m., officers from the Tyrone Police Department...

Posted by Tyrone Police Department on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

