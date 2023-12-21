Restaurant Report Card: Iron Age fails with 28, The Patio earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Iron Age Korean Steakhouse at the Halcyon in Alpharetta received one of the lowest health scores ever.

The Forsyth County restaurant scored only 28 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was moldy produce in the cooler. Plus, cooked rice and rice cakes were at unsafe temperatures and food handlers were not washing their hands when entering the kitchen.

Atlanta News First went to the restaurant to question management but the door was locked, and the business was closed.

A sign on the door said, “Iron Age will be closed for a few days due to an electrical outage in our kitchen.” And while that may be true, Atlanta News First shared the rest of the story with some curious customers.

“What? A 28? A 28? Are you kidding me,” one customer said.

“I’ve never seen a 28 ever,” another customer said.

Atlanta News First did see at least one employee inside the restaurant during our visit, but they would not open the door and speak with us.

“That’s all I need to know. That’s all I need to know. No details needed. At all, at all. How can you be in business with a 28,” a customer said.

To an update in Gwinnett County. Happy Valley still has reason to be sad scoring only 79 points and a “C” on its second reinspection in a week. Plus, the health department provided photographs that show they still have rodent droppings in the storage area and there was a dead rodent found on a trap.

At The Patio Café and Bakery on State Bridge Road in Johns Creek, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection and get this, they’ve scored three in a row.

Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula award.

They’ve been in business for 20 years. It’s family-owned and operated and every time you walk inside it’s packed. You can get some great deli sandwiches, and they have their own in-house bakery.

On the menu, you can order the southwest chicken chowder, egg salad, chicken salad and fruit, turkey club, grilled pimento and bacon sandwich, bistro salad and baked goods to go with it.

“Boy, that’s good,” Adam Murphy, Atlanta News First senior reporter, said.

A PR company representing Halycon, the development where Iron Age is housed, sent Atlanta New First an update. A new inspection, which was dated Thursday, gave the eatery a perfect score.

