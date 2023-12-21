‘Signing Day’ film explores college recruitment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the first productions to film in Georgia after a nationwide strike halted production, “Signing Day” explores the explosive popularity of college football and the recruitment tactics to sign athletes.

Production started filming in and around Covington in December.

Director Glen Owen said the dramatic comedy is fiction. The story follows a football coach trying to sign the nation’s top defensive end.

“I didn’t set out to write an expose. I simply wanted to create a film that takes a humorous, but clear-eyed look at what’s happening today on the college football recruiting trail. The coach in ‘Signing Day’ is prepared to do whatever it takes to sign the star player but starts to realize that the “big-time” isn’t necessarily what it’s cracked up to be,” said Owen.

Film synopsis:

Walt McFadden is a talented football coach, but he’s no good at the politics that rule today’s game. Buried at the bottom of the Louisiana University staff and almost fired for failing to sign one of last year’s top prospects, he gets a second chance when he is sent to rural Alabama with a bag full of cash and instructions to do whatever it takes to sign the nation’s top defensive end, Tony Raymond. Promised a promotion if he succeeds, Walt hits the road and soon finds himself having to outflank rival recruiters, grifting townsfolk, and Tony’s own dysfunctional family.

Michael Mosely plays McFadden. He said filming with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, he was able to talk with him about how NIL, or name, image and likeness, has changed the game for athletes.

“These kids aren’t just dollar signs. The money they’re throwing these kids is wild, but when they’re selling out arenas, they’re selling jerseys, maybe they should get a little kickback,” said Mosely.

The film is written, developed and produced in the state, and financed by a small group of Georgia-based investors Champ Bailey serving as one of the executive producers, alongside Tiffany FitzHenry for FitzHenry Films.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.