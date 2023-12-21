State superintendent: APS educators should get $1K bonus even after district budgeted its own

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s top educator said Thursday he expects Atlanta Public Schools (APS) educators will get a $1,000 retention bonus Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced — even after the school district said it already budgeted for the bonuses.

In a letter, State Superintendent Richard Woods said his office has gotten “countless emails and phone calls” from concerned APS educators asking why they would not be getting the bonus from the state.

In a statement, APS officials said the district anticipated Kemp approving the bonus payments as he did in the past, and the bonuses were written into the yearly budget.

“Frankly, I am baffled by the assertion that APS somehow predicted the exact timing and amount of a bonus that had not been finalized or announced at the time of the district-level payments — particularly since this payment does not align with the timing of the retention payments made in past years,” Richards wrote in the letter. “I find it even more inconceivable that, in this season of giving, APS would not welcome the opportunity for its teachers and educational support staff to be recognized by the state for their extraordinary efforts on behalf of students this year.”

RELATED: Some APS employees were given a $1K bonus ahead of Kemp’s announcement. Here’s why.

APS officials told Atlanta News First the school district would use the governor’s allocation to backfill those payments for their reserve fund.

Woods said the intent of the state’s $1,000 bonuses is not to “backfill the Atlanta Public Schools’ budget or ‘share in the cost’ of additional recognition already provided by districts to teachers.”

The funds, Woods pointed out, are not intended for “‘other education needs’ — they are intended to provide well-deserved retention bonuses to (APS) teachers and educational support staff.”

“Now, the state is providing a $1,000 retention payment to teachers and support staff, and it is my expectation that they will receive it,” Woods said. “Anything less is a disservice to the teachers and staff whose efforts in the classroom — far more than anything that takes place at the state or central office level — are the reason our students succeed.”

From Superintendent Woods: I have heard from concerned Atlanta Public Schools educators asking why they’ve been told by... Posted by Georgia Department of Education on Thursday, December 21, 2023

Atlanta News First has reached out to APS for comment. Atlanta News First has also reached out to Woods for additional comment.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.