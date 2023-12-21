3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Thousands of Georgians waiting on SNAP benefits to be approved

Families impacted by Georgia SNAP backlog
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Critical food assistance may not make it to Georgians who need it in time for the holidays.

The Georgia Department of Human Services says it’s working to resolve the delay in SNAP benefits.

DHS says as of Thursday there are 45,774 total pending renewals, 20,792 of which are overdue with 13,141 pending state action.

“I can’t even afford to feed my family,” said College Park resident, Charlotte Rowell.

Days before Christmas, she and other Georgians are not focused on presents but instead on how they can provide food for their family.

“I’m a single parent and I can’t afford to wait three months for my food stamps,” said Rowell.

The SNAP backlog is an issue Atlanta News First has been reporting on over the last several months.

In an email to Atlanta News First the Georgia Department of Human Services says they’ve taken steps to expedite processing applications.

Some of those steps include bringing back retired caseworkers to help process renewals, offering overtime to expand the capacity of caseworkers, and hiring new Economic Support Specialist 1 workers.

“We are working closely with those on the federal level to resolve the backlog of SNAP cases,” DHS said in an email to Atlanta News First. “We are also working to improve output to ensure we are able to address changes in volume so the backlog doesn’t reoccur once resolved. While these efforts are ongoing, it must also be acknowledged that recruitment and retention remain serious challenges for every state, including Georgia.”

Atlanta News First has received calls and emails from people with similar stories. A handful say they’re still waiting for answers on when they’ll receive critical food assistance.

“Nobody should have to live without food, it’s a necessity, people need this,” said Rowell.

For now, DHS says they do not have a timeline on when the SNAP backlog will be cleared.

DHS says customers in need of immediate food assistance can visit their website and find a list of community resources.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Laura Omotosho
Atlanta police looking for public’s help finding missing Georgia State student
Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
Georgia politicians react to Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from 2024 ballot
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Atlanta DOT says the bridge will be closed until further notice.
Large fire damages bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
Families impacted by Georgia SNAP backlog
Families impacted by Georgia SNAP backlog
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
Roots Real Estate Investment is offering the three winners of its online campaign free rent...
Finalists chosen for Atlanta campaign offering free rent for a year
Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast