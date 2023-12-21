3-Degree Guarantee
VIDEO: Woman suffers seizure, crashes car in Cobb County, deputies say

Woman is in the hospital after suffering a seizure while driving in Cobb County.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies rescued a woman who experienced a seizure and crashed her car in Cobb County.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies quickly responded to assist a woman who had collided with a guardrail on Austell Road on Nov.16.

The sheriff’s office said the woman appeared to be experiencing a seizure and had her foot on the gas pedal when deputies arrived.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they observed the engine revving and the tires still in motion. To ensure safety, the deputies broke the window, allowing them to turn off the car and provide assistance to the driver.

The driver was shortly transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

