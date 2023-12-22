2 arrested, charged with meth trafficking after car chase in Habersham County, deputies say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - two people have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a car chase in Habersham County Tuesday, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies they tried to stop a Ford F-150 on Route 365 just before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies PIT maneuvered the truck, bringing it to a stop near Kudzu Hill Drive.

Ronald Lindsey Bafile, 42, and Megan Nichoel Bafile, 31, were arrested after the chase.

Ronald Lindsey Bafile has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence and littering from a motor vehicle.

Megan Nichoel Bafile has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax, possession of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence, littering from a motor vehicle, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.