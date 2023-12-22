3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta Hawks sign forward Vit Krejci to two-way contract

Atlanta Hawks opening night
Atlanta Hawks opening night(Atlanta Hawks)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks announced Friday that they have signed forward Vít Krejčí to a two-way contract. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In two NBA seasons with Atlanta (2022-23) and Oklahoma City (2021-22), the 6-7 forward has seen action in 59 games (eight starts), owning averages of 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.5 minutes (.407 FG%, .311 3FG%, .833 FT), the Hawks said in a press release.

He appeared in 29 games with the Hawks during the 2022-23 season. He also played with the College Park Skyhawks, appearing in three games, notching 9.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33.9 minutes of play, the team said.

Krejčí was the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft spent the 2023 preseason with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in one preseason contest. Waived by the Timberwolves on Oct. 18, 2023, Krejčí saw action in one game with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League this season.

Krejčí will wear No. 27.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

