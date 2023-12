ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three westbound lanes of I-20 are closed due to a car crash, according to GA 511.

The crash happened around 3:44 p.m. past SR 280/ Holmes Drive, according to GA 511.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes while the cleanup is underway. The current end time is 5:15 p.m.

