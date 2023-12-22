3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DeKalb County CEO approves $1.5K bonus for employees

DeKalb County employees will receive a $1,500 retention bonus following approval from CEO...
DeKalb County employees will receive a $1,500 retention bonus following approval from CEO Michael Thurmond and the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.(DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County employees will receive a $1,500 retention bonus following approval from CEO Michael Thurmond and the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.

More than 6,000 county workers will see an extra $1,500 in their paychecks, officials said. The one-time retention bonus began rolling out in November.

READ: Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators

“Our employees are DeKalb County’s most valuable asset,” Thurmond said. “Their commitment, dedication, and hard work during some of the toughest times in DeKalb’s history have been invaluable.”

It comes after a similar $2,000 bonus payment was given to employees in August 2021.

READ: Do new DeKalb County Schools hires earn more than experienced teachers?

Over the past year, DeKalb County has also raised starting salaries for police and fire recruits and the county’s minimum wage saw an increase from $15 to $17 per hour for its employees.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris visits My Sister's House.
Rapper T.I. surprises people in need during holiday giveback events
Laura Omotosho
Atlanta police looking for public’s help finding missing Georgia State student
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Kirk Smith
Georgia man fighting Stage 4 cancer for 10 years

Latest News

The 13 finalists were selected among nearly 3,000 nominees. Voting is open to the public to...
Voting now open in Atlanta free rent campaign
Cobb County police said a 50-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Cobb Parkway.
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Cobb County, police say
Tabitha Paige (top) and Jacob Bates (bottom) were arrested in a Carroll County drug bust,...
Slew of narcotics seized, 2 arrested in Carroll County drug bust, sheriff’s office says
Atlanta airport Friday morning.
TSA: Atlanta airport wait times stay under 15 minutes on busiest day of holiday travel weekend