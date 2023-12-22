DeKalb County CEO approves $1.5K bonus for employees

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County employees will receive a $1,500 retention bonus following approval from CEO Michael Thurmond and the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.

More than 6,000 county workers will see an extra $1,500 in their paychecks, officials said. The one-time retention bonus began rolling out in November.

“Our employees are DeKalb County’s most valuable asset,” Thurmond said. “Their commitment, dedication, and hard work during some of the toughest times in DeKalb’s history have been invaluable.”

It comes after a similar $2,000 bonus payment was given to employees in August 2021.

Over the past year, DeKalb County has also raised starting salaries for police and fire recruits and the county’s minimum wage saw an increase from $15 to $17 per hour for its employees.

