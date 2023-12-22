3-Degree Guarantee
Driver says GPS led him onto train tracks in Marietta

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marietta Police say a train ploughed through a car at an intersection near Marietta Square Wednesday night, and police say it’s not the first time this has happened.

According to MPD, the driver of a 2020 Audi A4 told police that his GPS navigation system told him to turn onto the tracks off Kennesaw Ave SW. Before he could correct the mistake, the car got stuck on the rails. A passing train then obliterated the car.

Atlanta News First tested multiple navigation apps to see if this complaint had merit. Are navigation apps confusing train tracks and roads?

We tested Wayz, Apple Maps, and Google Maps throughout Thursday evening.

But no matter how hard we tried, we could not find a route that took the car onto the tracks.

That is until we changed the mode on Google Maps from car mode to bicycle mode.

After making that change, which looks almost exactly like car mode, the route appears to direct you right onto the tracks. Once the directions are set, there’s no way to tell the difference between car and bicycle modes.

The map is actually directing you to a walking path near the tracks, but the trail looks like a road in the directions.

In Marietta Square, some found the idea the GPS could direct people hard to believe.

“I’m sorry, but that sounds a little bit inattentive,” said a man identifying himself as Tom.

After we explained our crack study, he relented…a little.

“I get it, but it’s train tracks,” he quipped.

Tom’s friend, Fran, said he could understand the mistake.

“It is dark, so if you have a parallel road and a turn here, and if you don’t know where you’re going, it’s easy to get lost,” said one man. “I mean, especially if it’s dark at night because it is dark this time of year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that around 200,000 wrecks are caused each year by navigation systems. And with numerous crossings, trails, and roads intertwining throughout Marietta Square, it could be that sometimes GPS and driver aren’t on the same page.

“I can see it happening,” Fran said. “Definitely.”

“I get suddenly getting different directions, like, a hard left or whatever,” Tom added. “But, it’s, like, road and no road.”

Marietta police say that accidents have been at night. A daytime accident could shoot debris over traffic and joggers.

The bicycle mode was the only way we could make the drive-on-the-tracks excuse work.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

