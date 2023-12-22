3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge tumbles in November as price pressures continue to ease

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that U.S. consumer prices slid 0.1% last...
Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that U.S. consumer prices slid 0.1% last month from October and rose 2.6% from November 2022.(MGN)
By The Associated Press and PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation fell last month in another sign that price pressures easing in the face of the central bank’s interest rate hikes.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that U.S. consumer prices slid 0.1% last month from October and rose 2.6% from November 2022. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation last month rose 0.1% from October and 3.2% from a year earlier.

All the numbers show somewhat more progress against inflation than economists had expected.

After nearly two years of Fed rate hikes — 11 since March 2022 — inflation has come down from the four-decade highs it hit last year. The Labor Department’s closely watched consumer price index was up 3.1% last month from November 2022, down from a 9.1% year-over-year increase in June 2022.

Encouraged by the progress, the Fed has decided not to raise rates at each of its last three meetings.

Despite widespread predictions that higher rates would cause a recession, the U.S. economy and job market have remained strong. That has raised hopes the Fed can achieve a “soft landing’' — bringing inflation to its 2% year-over-year target without sending the economy into recession.

The U.S. inflation gauge the Commerce Department issued Friday is called the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. It showed year-over-year inflation peaking at 7.1% in June 2022.

The Fed prefers the PCE index over the Labor Department’s CPI in part because it accounts for changes in how people shop when inflation jumps — when, for example, consumers shift away from pricey national brands in favor of cheaper store brands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Laura Omotosho
Atlanta police looking for public’s help finding missing Georgia State student
Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris visits My Sister's House.
Rapper T.I. surprises people in need during holiday giveback events
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Kirk Smith
Georgia man fighting Stage 4 cancer for 10 years

Latest News

Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta school system will now pay $1,000 bonus to employees after state superintendent’s criticism
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Report: Trump recorded pressuring Michigan county officials to not certify 2020 election results
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington