FIRST ALERT | Rain returns Christmas weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures are trending milder ahead of our next storm system and widespread chance of rain that is set to arrive as many get ready to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

High clouds continue to stream in this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s around the immediate metro Atlanta area early this morning. It’s colder further outlying; in the mid and upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible away from the city before 8 a.m. The wind is nearly calm this morning. Under a mix of filtered sunshine and high clouds, temperatures rebound back into the lower 50s by noon in Atlanta. Temperatures peak in the upper 50s, to near 60°, across the metro by mid-afternoon.

The forecast continues to trend milder heading into the weekend.

Saturday features a cool start, with temperatures shooting into the 60s by afternoon. There will be more sunshine around as we head into the holiday weekend. Clouds make a comeback Sunday morning. By Christmas Eve afternoon, it’ll be overcast.

FIRST ALERT | Widespread rain moves in Christmas morning...

FIRST ALERT | 🚨 Data remains consistent with a wet Christmas day for the entire area. We'll chat about the latest ETA, starting at 4:30 a.m. @ATLNewsFirst #atlwx pic.twitter.com/kaROfN2JOz — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) December 22, 2023

A strong storm system approaches from the west Christmas Eve night. Widespread rain builds in from the southwest early Christmas morning; as early as 2 or 3 a.m. Rain will be steady and widespread through the majority of the day. Rain may be heavy at times. No severe weather is in the forecast. It’ll be breezy through the day, with winds gusting between 25 and 35 MPH. Rain departs Christmas evening, into Christmas night. Gloom and spotty rain may stick around into Tuesday.

