Georgia Tech looks to end season with winning record in Gasparilla Bowl against UCF

(AP) - Georgia Tech will seek to end the 2023 season with a winning record when they face off against the University of Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl Friday.

Yellow Jackets head coach and former UCF assistant Brent Key led the Jackets to their first bowl appearance since 2018; Georgia Tech finished 6-6, including a 5-3 record in ACC conference play.

Key spent 11 years (2005-15) as an assistant coach at UCF.

“The greatest connection I have from Orlando is meeting my wife down there,” Key said. “Starting our family there.”

The UCF Knights also finished 6-6 in their first season as a member of the Big 12, including a 3-1 record over their final four games to reach bowl eligibility.

“This season, there’s been some roller coasters,” UCF red-shirt senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee said. “Everything you could think of that happens in a football season. So, we definitely want to end this thing the right way, Go out on a high note and get some momentum going into the next year for the next guys up.”

The game’s key matchup will undoubtedly be Georgia Tech QB Haynes King against the Georgia Tech QB Haynes King against the UCF defense. The redshirt sophomore is one of two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes and five touchdown runs this season. The other is Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU.

“I want to see our team not be satisfied right now just getting to a bowl game,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said. “Keep that hunger.”

Key also defended the very existence of a bowl game between two 6-6 squads.

“People have this crazy notion there’s too many bowl games. There’s no way I would ever think that. Be a college football coach and sit at home and watch all those games. You’ll think a lot different, that’s for sure,” Key said.

WHO

Gasparilla Bowl : Georgia Tech (6-6) vs. UCF (6-6), Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both teams are looking to end the season with a winning record. UCF is wrapping up its first season in a Power 5 conference and wants to build momentum for next season in the Big 12, which is losing powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Georgia Tech last finished with a winning record in 2018 at 7-6.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King against the UCF defense. The redshirt sophomore is one of two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes and five touchdown runs this season. The other is Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: DB Jaylon King has four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a blocked kick and 68 tackles.

Central Florida: QB John Rhys Plumlee, who missed time with a leg injury, completed 145 of 227 passes for 2,073 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games. He’s facing a Georgia Tech defense that has allowed an average of 30.5 points per game, which is 101st nationally.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key spent 11 seasons (2005-15) as an assistant at UCF. … UCF went 3-1 over its final four games to become bowl eligible, including a 45-3 victory over then-No. 15 Oklahoma State. … Georgia Tech received its first bowl bid since 2018. … UCF is playing in a bowl for the eighth consecutive season. … The Knights have won the two most recent meetings, defeating the Yellow Jackets 49-21 in 2020 and 27-10 in 2022.

FAMILIAR FOE

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is one of only two players with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes and five TD runs this season. The other is LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“Electric-type player.” Malzahn said. “A guy that I recruited out of Texas coming out of high school. He’s having a great year of throwing, running it and all that.”

MEMORIES

Key spent 11 years (2005-15) as an assistant coach at UCF.

LAST DANCE

Plumlee, limited to nine games by a leg injury, completed 145 passes in 227 attempts (63.9% for 2073 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games.

“Super excited,” Plumlee said of his final college game. “Every opportunity is a blessing, right?”

TRAVEL WOES

Malzhan saw the bright side after one of the UCF team buses blew a tire Tuesday while making the trip from Orlando to Tampa.

“It was a lot better than flying a long way,” Malzahn said.

Impacted players and staff were moved to other buses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.