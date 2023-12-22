3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia woman decorates home with 50 Christmas trees

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are those who love Christmas and those who LOVE Christmas.

One Georgia woman has the nickname “Crazy Tree Lady” for going above and beyond during the holiday.

“Crazy, right!? The name fits!” said Shasta Rodgers, proudly. “You have be crazy to have all of these trees right!?”

She fills her home with 50 uniquely decorated trees.

“Last year I did 42 so I found some on sale and now have 50,” said Rodgers.

She said she does all of this for fun. For her, the glow of Christmas lights in her home resembles a warm sun.

“It brings me joy and happiness because each one is a thought process, each one is totally different. It just stretches my imagination to see how far I can push it,” she said. “I do shop after the season is over and whatever is there is 75 percent off, 90 percent off, it becomes mine and then I visualize, ‘Oh, I have this, I can do this tree.’”

Rodgers opens her home to friends and family, allowing all to see.

“This has been a 21-year process,” she said. “It has been a long process, that is why they are going to stay up until March.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

