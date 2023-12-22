GOP chair in Michigan call is a witness in Trump’s Georgia indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair now at the center of another alleged phone involving former President Donald Trump and 2020′s election results, is also on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ witness list.

In August, Willis brought a sweeping indictment against Trump and 18 GOP allies for allegedly engaging in a massive, organized crime-like attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. That election saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia in a presidential race since Bill Clinton’s 1992 victory.

The indictment accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

On Thursday, the Detroit News reported that on Nov. 17, 2020, Trump allegedly pressured two GOP members of the Wayne County, Michigan, board of canvassers not to certify the results of the 2020 election.

The allegations are based on a recorded phone call in which McDaniel was also involved. Trump reportedly told the two canvassers they’d look “terrible” if they signed the documents after they first voted in opposition and then later in the same meeting voted to approve certification of the county’s election results, according to the recordings obtained by the Detroit News.

McDaniel was chair of the Michigan GOP at the time of the call.

According to Willis, “McDaniel is necessary and material witness to the proof of the State’s case ...

“Within few days of December 14, 2020, Ronna McDaniel received phone call from Donald Trump,” according to an Oct. 10, 2023, Fulton County court filing. “John Eastman was also on the phone call and was introduced to Ranna (sic) McDaniel by Donald Trump. John Eastman told Ronna McDaniel the importance of the RNC helping the campaign gather ‘contingent’ electors for the November 3, 2020 presidential election.”

Eastman is one of the 19 people indicted by Willis in The State v Donald John Trump.

“Ronna McDaniel, based on the information set forth above, is necessary and material witness,” the Fulton County court filing said. “She possesses unique knowledge concerning communications between herself and Donald Trump as well as communications between herself and John Eastman in the conspiracy to cause certain individuals to falsely hold themselves out as the duly elected and qualified presidential electors for the November 3, 2020 presidential election.”

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia and could potentially be looking at years in prison if convicted.

Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

Four of the original 19 co-defendants have reached plea deals with Fulton County prosecutors: Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Scott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.