Holiday lights contest promises cash prizes

On Glenwood Place in Atlanta, Chris Davis takes great pride in his holiday decorations lit up with 25,000 lights.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chris Davis takes great pride in his holiday decorations lit up with 25,000 lights on Glenwood Place in Atlanta.

“I do everything myself. I buy the lights, but everything else I make. I don’t buy anything premade like inflatables. Everything is made by hand,” Davis said.

His pride and joy is the 12-foot leg lamp that he made from scratch. He’s not the only one that thinks it’s a thing of beauty.

His neighbors love the decorations too.

“When I drive by and he’s put up everything I’m like oh it’s so pretty! It’s awesome,” neighbor Dana Smith said. “Every year he adds something new. Now one year he got me with the lamp. From my favorite movie, the lamp.”

This year Davis was nominated for having one of the best displays. He is a contestant in the Home Holiday Hunt organized by a local realtor named Michael Ellman.

“Anyone can nominate any house for a chance to win $500 and the homeowner is in for the drawing of $1,000,” Ellman said.

You can nominate any light display and find the best ones to visit here. Some of the great spots include a homes on Oak Terrace in Alpharetta, Ben King Road in Kennesaw and a favorite on Fontaine Circle in Decatur.

“I don’t do it to win anything, I do it for the joy of it but if I win, I’ll buy $1,000 worth of lights next year. I’ll be adding to my collection for sure,” Davis said.

