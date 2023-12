Holiday travel rush off to a good start across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holiday travel rush hit its peak Friday as mild weather and lower flight cancelation rates raised hopes for merrier drivers and airline passengers than last year.

According to AAA, U.S. airports will process 7.5 million air travelers over the Christmas and New Year’s travel period. That surpasses 2019′s record, which was the highest ever.

The good news locally is TSA just finished a big construction project at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s main security checkpoint, so all 18 lanes are now open and fully staffed, which has significantly cut down on wait times.

We’re live all morning from the @ATLairport on @ATLNewsFirst. So far, the longest wait time for security screening has been 15 minutes. All checkpoints are open. pic.twitter.com/uRuemH0MsL — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) December 22, 2023

Robert Spinden, TSA’s federal security director for the state of Georgia, said it takes enormous behind-the-scenes planning to make sure travelers get through security within the agency’s goal of 30 minutes.

“That’s why we work so closely with the airport, all of their personnel, and the airlines, just to try to make sure that we have everything in sync and ready for the rush,” he said.

If you’re headed to the Atlanta airport to catch a flight, do yourself a favor and reserve a parking spot ahead of time, which could save you time and money.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is keeping an eye on the potential for bad weather during this holiday period. Because of that, the agency reminds travelers they have rights as airline passengers. If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your whole trip because of it, you’re entitled to a refund for the unused transportation, even for nonrefundable tickets. You should also be able to get a refund for any bag fee you paid. You’re also entitled to a refund for any other extras you purchased, including seat assignments.

If you’re driving out of town for the holidays, the busiest days on the road will be Saturday, Dec. 23, and next Thursday, Dec. 28, according to transportation data. AAA says the best time for you to hit the road is before 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the best time to head back home is before noon on either Dec. 26 or Dec. 27.

For the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., click here. For TSA’s list of what you can and cannot take with you on flights, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.