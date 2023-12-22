‘Innovative solutions’: Atlanta unveils shipping containers converted to affordable housing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens got his first look at the city’s newest approach to addressing the housing crisis in Atlanta.

The city purchased shipping containers and converted them into 40 affordable housing units.

Atlanta unveils ‘innovative solutions’ shipping containers converted to affordable housing. (Atlanta News First)

They will be prioritized for those living on the street in downtown Atlanta.

Tenants are expected to move in by the end of January, according to Cathryn Vassell, executive director of Partners for Home.

Vassell said homelessness spiked in Atlanta by 30%, from 2022 to 2023.

“This is going to make someone real comfortable during this winter weather,” Dickens said while standing in the shower of one of the units.

Each unit will include a bathroom, a bed and a refrigerator.

The majority of units are also accessible for those with disabilities.

There will be four case workers for the 40 residents, according to Vassell.

Dickens said the complex is a rapid approach to housing.

“For too long, people have said this housing challenge is a big problem. And they’ve stopped right there. Big problems require innovative solutions and rolling up your sleeves to get things done. So this about being very intentional,” Dickens said.

He has a goal of securing 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030.

As of Friday, Dickens said the city has 3,000 units online with people living in them.

He said there are another 5,000 units either under construction or in the financing process.

“If we’re going to get to 20,000 units, we can’t take two to three years to build each unit. This is a 60-day solution,” Dickens said.

The site will be enhanced with fencing, surveillance cameras and lighting to help with security.

The complex, called The Melody, cost the City of Atlanta roughly $5 million and was paid for in part by the city’s housing trust fund and allocations from Invest Atlanta.

On Friday, Vassell said the city has identified tenants for all 40 units.

