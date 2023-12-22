3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Innovative solutions’: Atlanta unveils shipping containers converted to affordable housing

The city purchased shipping containers and converted them into 40 affordable housing units.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens got his first look at the city’s newest approach to addressing the housing crisis in Atlanta.

The city purchased shipping containers and converted them into 40 affordable housing units.

Atlanta unveils ‘innovative solutions’ shipping containers converted to affordable housing.
Atlanta unveils ‘innovative solutions’ shipping containers converted to affordable housing.(Atlanta News First)

They will be prioritized for those living on the street in downtown Atlanta.

Tenants are expected to move in by the end of January, according to Cathryn Vassell, executive director of Partners for Home.

Vassell said homelessness spiked in Atlanta by 30%, from 2022 to 2023.

“This is going to make someone real comfortable during this winter weather,” Dickens said while standing in the shower of one of the units.

Each unit will include a bathroom, a bed and a refrigerator.

The majority of units are also accessible for those with disabilities.

There will be four case workers for the 40 residents, according to Vassell.

Dickens said the complex is a rapid approach to housing.

“For too long, people have said this housing challenge is a big problem. And they’ve stopped right there. Big problems require innovative solutions and rolling up your sleeves to get things done. So this about being very intentional,” Dickens said.

He has a goal of securing 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030.

As of Friday, Dickens said the city has 3,000 units online with people living in them.

Atlanta unveils ‘innovative solutions’ shipping containers converted to affordable housing.
Atlanta unveils ‘innovative solutions’ shipping containers converted to affordable housing.(Atlanta News First)

He said there are another 5,000 units either under construction or in the financing process.

“If we’re going to get to 20,000 units, we can’t take two to three years to build each unit. This is a 60-day solution,” Dickens said.

The site will be enhanced with fencing, surveillance cameras and lighting to help with security.

The complex, called The Melody, cost the City of Atlanta roughly $5 million and was paid for in part by the city’s housing trust fund and allocations from Invest Atlanta.

On Friday, Vassell said the city has identified tenants for all 40 units.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris visits My Sister's House.
Rapper T.I. surprises people in need during holiday giveback events
Laura Omotosho
Atlanta police looking for public’s help finding missing Georgia State student
Lou Gossett Jr. in The Color Purple
Legendary actor Lou Gossett Jr. talks ‘The Color Purple’ and filming in Georgia
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

Supreme Court declines to fast-track Trump ruling
Supreme Court declines to fast-track Trump ruling
Man arrested in death of 4-year-old, Atlanta police say
Man arrested in death of 4-year-old, Atlanta police say
Atlanta is a hotbed for innovation from toys to tech. Even the inventor of the Super Soaker is...
New patent office in Atlanta to bring innovation, growth to the city’s economy
Atlanta is a hotbed for innovation from toys to tech.
New patent office in Atlanta to bring innovation, growth to the city’s economy
According to a governmental report, more than 7,700 families are waiting for waiver applications.
Georgia lawmakers want to create commission to investigate disability program