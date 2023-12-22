Looking for family fun before or after Christmas? Check out ‘Magic of Lights’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From Canada to Kansas, “Magic of Lights” has seen success all across North America — and this year, Georgia got to join in on the fun, too!

Located at Woodstock’s historic Dixie Speedway, the massive holiday light display has already attracted more than 10,000 cars in its inaugural year, according to the event organizers. It remains open until Dec. 31, even on Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

Visitors are invited to drive through the colorful light exhibits themed after classics like Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas and Toyland. You can also expect more modern sights, like a 32-foot-tall animated Christmas Barbie® and BIGFOOT® Monster Truck. There’s even a new augmented reality experience!

But perhaps the event’s crowning glory is its 200-foot-long tunnel, which is made up of millions of individual LED lights.

The display is doing more than bringing holiday cheer. It’s helping north Georgia residents rediscover the Dixie Speedway, which closed two years ago but will open again in April 2024.

“The question on everybody’s mind has been, ‘Is Dixie going to reopen?’” Mia Green, Dixie Speedway’s owner, said. “We’re planning an exciting schedule for next season, which includes our signature stock car racing, monster truck nationals, demolition derby, sprint cars — all of the exciting things that Dixie is known for.”

“Magic of Lights” runs daily from 6 to 9 p.m. Visitors are charged per car, not per passenger. You can buy tickets here.

