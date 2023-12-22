3-Degree Guarantee
Man arrested in death of 4-year-old, Atlanta police say

By Ellie Parker and Josh White
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 4-year-old in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Police said they responded to a home on the 4100 block of Renfrew Court around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

When police arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. Police said the child was taken to a hospital and later died.

APD: 4-year-old dies after found unresponsive at home in southwest Atlanta

Rodney McWeay was arrested Dec. 21 in connection with the death. He has been charged with murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, kidnapping and false imprisonment, police said.

The child’s cause of death is still under investigation, according to APD.

