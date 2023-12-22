Man arrested in DeKalb gas station shooting death, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man at a Lithonia gas station earlier this month, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County deputies, with assistance from Georgia State Patrol SWAT and the U.S. Secret Service, arrested 26-year-old Prince Jordan, Jr. at an apartment complex off Evans Mill Road on Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Jordan was reportedly wanted in the shooting death of 36-year-old Desmond Barcolleh at a gas station on Browns Mill Road in Lithonia on Dec. 3.

The sheriff’s office said Jordan is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail on a felony charge of malice murder.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.