Man arrested in DeKalb gas station shooting death, sheriff’s office says

Prince Jordan, Jr. was arrested on a charge of malice murder in connection with a deadly...
Prince Jordan, Jr. was arrested on a charge of malice murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Lithonia gas station on Dec. 3, 2023, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man at a Lithonia gas station earlier this month, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County deputies, with assistance from Georgia State Patrol SWAT and the U.S. Secret Service, arrested 26-year-old Prince Jordan, Jr. at an apartment complex off Evans Mill Road on Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Jordan was reportedly wanted in the shooting death of 36-year-old Desmond Barcolleh at a gas station on Browns Mill Road in Lithonia on Dec. 3.

The sheriff’s office said Jordan is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail on a felony charge of malice murder.

