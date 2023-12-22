Man found dead at DeKalb County intersection, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police said a man’s body was found at a DeKalb County intersection Friday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the body was found around 3:15 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene on North Decatur Road and Winn Way, they found a dead man in his 50s partially in the woodline, the department said.

The man’s cause of death remains under investigation. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

