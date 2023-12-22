Metro Atlanta cyclists urge road safety after rider hit and killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta cyclists are urging drivers to pay attention after a rider was hit and killed on Saturday.

Robert Wilhite, founder of the Atlanta Winter Bike League, said they are devastated by the loss of Tom Duncan.

Duncan was struck and killed by a driver on Saturday during a group ride.

“For such a tragedy to happen, Tom left this world doing something he absolutely loved,” Wilhite said.

According to Wilhite, Duncan was a ride leader, who on that day was in the back of the group helping another rider when he was hit.

“Share the road – it’s not your road, it’s our road. There are ways to share it,” he said.

And there are laws to follow, according to Bruce Hagen, with Hagen Rosskopf Bike Law.

Hagen said there is a problem with distracted driving and there need to be better laws protecting cyclists.

“As a driver, recognize that people riding bikes have every right to be on the road,” he said. “Even though they’re going slower than you, the law protects them and says you have to give at least three feet when you’re passing someone on a bike.”

Atlanta police said they are still investigating the fatal incident.

There will be a memorial ride for Tom Duncan on Dec. 30 with the Atlanta Winter Bike League.

