Police looking for possible witness in fatal Clarke County pedestrian crash

Police believe that Wallace was walking eastbound in the left lane of Atlanta Highway when a Honda Passport struck her.(staff)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clarke County are looking for a possible witness to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Wednesday.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a pedestrian and vehicle crash a little before 7 p.m. on the 4700 block of Atlanta Highway. When they arrived, officers found a person lying in the road. Emergency medical services arrived but the pedestrian, identified as 44-year-old Cleo Catherine Wallace, died at the scene from her injuries.

Police believe that Wallace was walking eastbound in the left lane of Atlanta Highway when a Honda Passport struck her. At this time, no charges have been filed against the 20-year-old driver.

This case remains under investigation. Police would like to talk to the driver of a white pickup truck that passed Wallace in the roadway before the Honda struck her.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Senior Police Officer Tilley at Dustin.Tilley@accgov.com or (762) 400-7355 or Sergeant Schulte at Robert.Schulte@accgov.com or (762) 400-7093.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

