Roofing contractor arrested on racketeering allegations following years-long ANF investigations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tom Bouhan, the owner of Veterans Roofing, was arrested for the second time in two months. The 60-year-old roofing contractor was held at the Forsyth County jail and transferred Tuesday morning to the Troup County jail.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office in LaGrange initially arrested the roofing contractor for taking customers’ insurance claim checks and not completing the work. It got a second warrant to add racketeering.

“After consulting with the Troup County District Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to seek a warrant on Bouhan for Racketeering in Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bouhan is not officially charged with a crime but faces five to 15 years in prison if the Troup District Attorney decides to pursue the allegations and present it to a grand jury.

Here is a statement from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office:

“After news of Thomas Bouhan’s arrest was made public, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office received three more complaints in regard to Bouhan taking money and not completing the work. The Lagrange Police Department also received a complaint on Bouhan in regards to not doing work he was paid to do.

“Investigator James Robson also received calls from all over the state with the same complaint. Reports were gathered from Law Enforcement in several Metro Atlanta jurisdictions, the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, and the State’s Attorney General’s office.

“Former employees of Bouhan from both Veterans Roofing and Simpliroofing came forward with information on Bouhan’s fraudulent Practices.”

In 2019, Atlanta News First consumer investigative reporter “Better Call Harry” began airing a series of stories about the roofing contractor’s business practices.

Customers said Bouhan or one of his sales representatives offered free roof inspections. If the inspections found damage, homeowners say they were encouraged to file an insurance claim. The complaints all alleged Bouhan or an employee would pick up the insurance claim checks and delay the work indefinitely.

Each time Atlanta News First Investigates contacted Bouhan about a complaint, he completed the work, but many customers say he didn’t. Jerrie Hightower, a Veteran’s Roofing customer in Sugar Hill, Georgia, paid Bouhan nearly $14,000.

“At this point, it’s not about money, about me getting my money anymore,” Hightower said. “It’s about he can’t do this to somebody else.”

Bouhan recently told Atlanta News First the situation was unfortunate and that he never intentionally intended to take anyone’s money. He also claimed that his company completed 45 roofs over a six-week period.

Bouhan remains in Troup County jail on a $22,000 bond.

