Search for missing Georgia State student intensifies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Continued search efforts for Laura Omotosho were underway in Cobb County Thursday.

Family and friends were out passing flyers around South Cobb Drive, an area where she used to live.

The 21-year-old Georgia State student has been missing since last Friday, her family said.

“Just a lot of confusion around this time. It’s so weird for a car to go untraceable and her phone to be dead this whole time. It’s really concerning,” said Lauren Omotosho, Laura’s sister.

Their family has been passing out flyers in neighborhoods across the area hoping for a miracle.

Omotosho was last seen leaving her home on Colvin Court around 1 a.m. on Dec. 15, her family said.

Her mother, Mo Oyebisi Badaus, says she was experiencing some mental distress and wanted to go out for a drive.

“She likes to be on the road sometimes,” she said. “She says, ‘Mommy, let’s go on a drive.’ That’s something she’s known for.”

Her family says she left in a 2013 Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag CIW4675 and a cracked front windshield.

She is believed to be wearing a black shirt, black leggings and white slippers.

Oyebisi Badaus said they won’t rest until she’s back home safely.

“I just have to keep telling myself she went for a drive,” she said. “‘I’ll be back, I promise’ – that’s what’s stuck in my head. I don’t have the capacity to actually think anything else.”

Anyone with information on her disappearance is being encouraged to call the Atlanta Police Department or 911.

