Slew of narcotics seized, 2 arrested in Carroll County drug bust, sheriff’s office says

Tabitha Paige (top) and Jacob Bates (bottom) were arrested in a Carroll County drug bust,...
Tabitha Paige (top) and Jacob Bates (bottom) were arrested in a Carroll County drug bust, according to the sheriff's office.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities said a drug bust in Carroll County has led to the arrest of two people and the recovery of firearms, methamphetamine and other narcotics.

According to investigators, a search warrant was obtained earlier this week for the Villa Rica home of Tabitha Paige, 29, on suspicion of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking.

In addition to the search of the home on Old Town Road, Carroll County deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop on Paige’s vehicle, at which point they said a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Jacob Bates, allegedly threw a pistol out of the car.

In total, deputies seized around 1.5 kilos of suspected methamphetamine, about 2.5 ounces of suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, MDMA, Xanax pills, and two firearms, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Paige was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bates, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

