TSA: Atlanta airport wait times stay under 15 minutes on busiest day of holiday travel weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wait times stayed short at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday, despite the volume of travelers heading home for the Christmas holiday weekend.

“I’ve been in plenty of situations where it’s been very stressful to get from one point to another. So, this is a holiday blessing. I’m really grateful for it,” said a traveler.

At peak rush hour Friday morning, TSA’s federal security director says people were waiting 15 minutes.

“The goal is for the passenger experience to not feel like it’s really busy, even though it really is. And we do that by having the right amount of lanes open, dispersing crowds, extra TSA K-9s, things like that,” said Robert Spinden, TSA’s Federal Security Director in Atlanta.

A lack of lines doesn’t mean a lack of people going home for the holidays. Spinden predicts around 87,000 people will fly out of Atlanta’s airport on Friday.

“Especially with it being a Friday before the holidays, I thought I needed to get here more than two hours early because I’m expecting the lines to be super long,” said Danielle Smith, who flew to Orlando.

But technology is the gift that keeps giving in moving things along.

“The perception of the line can be longer than it really is, so pull out your phone, take a look at the airport’s website, and you can see exactly what it is,” said Spinden. “There are censors in the ceiling that track passenger movement, and we use this to disperse crowds.”

