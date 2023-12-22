3-Degree Guarantee
U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 for information about man who allegedly ran from police in Jonesboro

Clayton County police are looking for a man they say pulled a gun during a chase.
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced a $5,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop in Jonesboro.

Garon Turner is wanted for aggravated assault and should be considered armed and dangerous, marshals said. They instruct anyone who sees him to keep their distance and call 911.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for man who ran from traffic stop in Clayton County

On Wednesday, police pulled Turner over in the area of Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard near 11:30 p.m., they said. But when officers asked him to get out of the car, he ran away instead, a Clayton County spokesperson said.

During the chase, officers said they saw Turner pull a gun from his waistband. They shot at him, but police did not say if he was hit.

Turner’s current location remains unknown.

He has multiple tattoos, according to police — including a breast cancer symbol and a teardrop on the right side of his face, a bird with lips above his right eye, the word “brother” on his right hand and the word “keeper” on his left hand.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

