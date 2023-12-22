3-Degree Guarantee
Why e-gift cards text may be last-minute shoppers’ safest bet

E-gift cards are great, but they have risks.
By Harry Samler
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Only hours of shopping days are left, and odds are going up shoppers will buy a last-minute gift card.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Atlanta News First Investigates warned shoppers about criminals tampering with physical gift cards and draining the balance when the cards are activated.

E-gift cards are a great alternative, but they have risks too. If you email a friend or a family member an electronic gift card, recipients should know that hackers are actively trying to break into the account and steal the funds from accounts that are not secure.

Texted e-gift cards are becoming more popular because they go straight to the recipient’s phone.

Gift cards with no expiration date, activation, or inactivity fees are recommended. American Express gift cards are a good example and can be used almost anywhere.

Amazon E-gift cards are another good example, and it offers personalized cards for major retailers.

If you choose another site, read the terms to understand what happens if the card is stolen or lost. Most third-party gift card sites offer little protection.

In November, San Francisco’s city attorney announced he filed a lawsuit against Atlanta-based Incomm Payment, the maker of Vanilla Gift Cards. Its Visa debit cards are available in stores everywhere.

The lawsuit alleges the cards have insufficient and lax security procedures. A Vanilla Gift representative denied the allegations and said there’s no basis in fact or evidence.

But the gift card scam is big. Criminals are going into stores and stealing unused gift cards from display racks.

The Better Business Bureau received hundreds of complaints from customers who purchased tampered cards that were drained by criminals when the cards were activated. The gift buyers lost the money, and the recipients received a gift card with a zero balance.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

