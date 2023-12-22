3-Degree Guarantee
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Cobb County, police say

Cobb County police said a 50-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Cobb Parkway.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman died in a car crash on Cobb Parkway earlier this week, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south on Cobb Parkway collided with a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe making a left from Cobb Parkway onto Black Acre Trail at 8:26 p.m. Monday.

The Jeep reportedly crashed into the Hyundai on its passenger side, causing the Hyundai to overturn and come to a rest on its passenger side off the road. The occupants of the Hyundai were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

One of the passengers, 50-year-old Angela Smith of Kansas City, died from her injuries, according to police.

The driver of the the Jeep “reported a complaint of injury but was not transported for medical care,” police said.

Cobb County police continue to investigate the crash.

