1 arrested after deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been arrested following a shooting in DeKalb County that resulted in the death of a man on Saturday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened at the 4440 block of Parmalee Path in Ellenwood around 2 p.m. When officers got there, they found one man in his 40s who died from a gunshot wound, police said.

“This may have escalated from a dispute and the victim and suspect knew each other,” the department said.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates as we learn more about the story.

