$10,000 Mega Millions prize won in Georgia

FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Officials said on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that the winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot in August has come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Fla., a town along the Atlantic Coast near Jacksonville, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nationwide, 12 people won $10,000 in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing — including one lucky person in Georgia.

The winning numbers were 10, 26, 36, 54 and 69, with a Mega Ball 4 and a 4x Megaplier.

The estimated jackpot is now $73 million, with a cash option of $36.5 million, for next Tuesday’s drawing.

The last jackpot win was on Dec. 8 in California. Two tickets, both sold at the same Chevron in Los Angeles, shared the $394 million prize (or $188.6 million in cash).

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

