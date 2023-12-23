$10,000 Mega Millions prize won in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nationwide, 12 people won $10,000 in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing — including one lucky person in Georgia.

The winning numbers were 10, 26, 36, 54 and 69, with a Mega Ball 4 and a 4x Megaplier.

The estimated jackpot is now $73 million, with a cash option of $36.5 million, for next Tuesday’s drawing.

The last jackpot win was on Dec. 8 in California. Two tickets, both sold at the same Chevron in Los Angeles, shared the $394 million prize (or $188.6 million in cash).

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

