2 dead in overnight house fire, Atlanta firefighters say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have died in an early-morning house fire the weekend before Christmas, Atlanta firefighters said.

On Saturday after midnight, firefighters were called to a house off Willis Mill Road SW, which is right by Adams Park. They entered the home after residents said some people were still inside, removing a woman and an elderly man.

Firefighters performed CPR on the woman and treated the man until Grady Memorial Hospital transport vehicles arrived. While searching the house again, firefighters found a body in a bedroom. Altogether, two people died, firefighters confirmed.

No firefighters were injured, and the fire’s cause is still under investigation, the department said.

