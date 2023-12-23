Atlanta mayor says ‘policy decisions’ will be made to prevent fires under bridges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A typically busy bridge remained closed to traffic Friday.

The stretch of Cheshire Bridge Road NE between Faulkner Road and Piedmont Avenue is closed to all cars indefinitely until a thorough examination decides if it is safe. This comes after a fire erupted underneath it early Wednesday morning.

Although the official cause has not been determined, investigators say it appeared to be the result of someone attempting to keep warm.

At an affordable housing unveiling Friday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told Atlanta News First that discussions are in the works to try and prevent people from setting dangerous fires, which can have widespread consequences for the city.

“Policy decisions are going to be made around whether we allow or disallow anybody to ever go up under a bridge to live, and so consider that trespassing,” explained Mayor Dickens. “But we’ve got to have options for people to go to. We don’t want anymore fires under bridges, and we don’t want anyone living out on the street, so what we have to do is continue to build for these solutions.”

Only a quarter of a mile away from this latest fire, a part of Cheshire Bridge Road was repaired from another fire in 2021, when a fire at a homeless encampment got out of control.

“Hopefully they will take it seriously again,” said Jeff Cohen, owner of nearby business Buckhead Vacuums.

He said fires in that area have been an ongoing issue, and he would like to see blockades to prevent access under bridges.

“It’s not going to get any better until they address that, and, hopefully, enforce what they say they were going to do and make it a reality,” Cohen said. “We were promised this two and a half years ago, and it still hasn’t come to fruition.”

It is a matter close to Elisabeth Omilami’s heart. Omilami is the CEO of the non-profit Hosea Helps, which provides a range of services to those experiencing homelessness.

“Hosea Helps, and our work, will bring them in for a hot meal, will take them on the truck for a hot cup of soup, will take winter clothing and blankets out into these encampments,” she said.

Omilami said she believes the ultimate solution is more affordable housing, not citations.

“They should not be criminalized,” she said.

In the meantime, Omilami said Hosea Helps will assist as many as they can.

“We pass out MARTA cards all the time, so if you can’t get here by MARTA, our trucks go to these encampments to pass out food, so tell the truck driver, ‘Look, I’m ready to come in off the street,” she explained.

“Call us as many times as you have to to get somebody on the phone, and tell us you’re coming in so we can be prepared,” she continued.

The number to Hosea Helps is 404-755-3353.

In August, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order to allocate $4 million to their rapid housing initiative, and in October, the city launched their Housing Help Center to assist with housing options.

As far as the status of Cheshire Bridge, the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) released a statement saying:

“ATLDOT is collaborating with various agencies and partners in a coordinated effort to address the situation. The current road closure and detours remain in place with traffic signal adjustments.”

