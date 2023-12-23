3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Dry & Mild Weekend Ahead of Heavy Rain on Christmas

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This weekend’s weather looks fabulous. Saturday begins with some clouds, which give way quickly to mostly sunny skies. Sunshine allows temperatures to climb well into the 60s. It stays warmer on Saturday night, with morning lows in the mid 40s on Sunday. Christmas Eve also looks pleasant. We will see increasing clouds through the day, with temperatures back into the mid 60s.

Gorgeous and mild weather this weekend.
FIRST ALERT || Christmas Rain

Unfortunately, Christmas will be very soggy. Rain arrives around midnight on Sunday just as Santa is delivering the presents. Widespread heavy rain is likely through the entire morning. Heavy rain gives way to lighter showers through the afternoon on Monday with temperatures topping out near 60. The cold front that is bringing us the rain doesn’t pass through Georgia until Tuesday, so scattered showers will continue overnight and through the most of the day Tuesday.

After the rain moves out, cold air settles in through the week. New Years Eve and Day (as of now) are looking dry and quite cold.

Washout rain expected on Christmas morning.
FIRST ALERT for a soggy Christmas holiday.
