Georgia Tech comes back to beat UCF in bowl game 30-17

Georgia Tech fans swam the field after defeating North Carolina in an NCAA college football...
Georgia Tech fans swam the field after defeating North Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bzemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets came from behind to beat the University of Central Florida Knights 30-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl Friday.

The Jackets were behind 17-3 with five minutes left in the second quarter, then rattled off 24 unanswered points to secure the victory.

Georgia Tech absolutely pummeled the UCF defense on the ground, rushing for 284 yards compared to a mere 87 yards passing. Running back and Loganville native Jamal Haynes was the big star, rushing for 128 yards on 18 attempts.

Despite an explosive first half, the Knights fell apart in the second half. After scoring on three of their first four drives, the Knights failed to score on their next six despite great opportunities. Kicker Colton Boomer missed a 30-yard field goal just before the end of the first half and the Knights couldn’t turn a third-quarter interception into more than a three and out.

A 57-yard pass from UCF backup quarterback Timmy McClain to wide receiver Javon Baker brought UCF to the Tech 22, but the Knights still turned it over on downs.

Atlanta native Baker was the offensive spotlight for the Knights, racking up 173 yards on nine receptions. Starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for 198 yards on 16 of 29 passing.

The Yellow Jackets end the season 7-6, their first winning season since 2018. This is also their first bowl win since 2018.

