3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: Multiple people injured in ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Ocala Police Department confirms multiple people were wounded during a shooting inside a mall in Ocala, Florida.

Authorities told WCJB that at least two people were shot, one in the head, when gunfire broke out inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. They say the gunman fled the scene.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and people were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews responded.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris visits My Sister's House.
Rapper T.I. surprises people in need during holiday giveback events
Shasta Rodgers, “Crazy Tree Lady”
Georgia woman decorates home with 50 Christmas trees
Lou Gossett Jr. in The Color Purple
Legendary actor Lou Gossett Jr. talks ‘The Color Purple’ and filming in Georgia
Missing teen Akary Cruz may be traveling through Georgia, according to the FBI.
Missing teen from Indiana believed to be traveling through Georgia, FBI says

Latest News

Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
1 arrested after deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
Two people have died in an early-morning house fire the weekend before Christmas, Atlanta...
2 dead in overnight house fire, Atlanta firefighters say
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
FILE -- Taraji P. Henson from "The Color Purple" participates in the ceremonial lighting of...
Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly in Hollywood