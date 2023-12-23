New patent office in Atlanta to bring innovation, growth to the city’s economy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Dr. Lonnie Johnson showed Atlanta News First around his Atlanta lab, pointing out the technology he’s using to build a new type of battery that will hold twice the charge of those that power today’s electric vehicles, you forget that he is the brain behind the one-time highest selling toy in the world.

A former NASA scientist who worked on missions to Jupiter and stealth aircraft for the U.S. military, Johnson is also the inventor of the Super Soaker and the equally as popular Nerf line.

The idea — which made millions in sales — took seven years to patent, but Johnson still encourages burgeoning entrepreneurs to endure the long and arduous process.

“Especially if you’re starting to make some money at it,” Johnson said. “People are like, ‘Oh, you can make money doing that’ and then everybody jumps on.”

Johnson, who holds around 160 individual patents, found that out firsthand when he entered the “hard-nosed, tough” business of toys. But the process, he said, is about to get easier for prospective inventors in Atlanta and across the southeast.

Recently, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced Atlanta as the future home of its new regional headquarters, set to go online in 2025. It will bring the resources and assistance needed to tackle the complicated patent process right to the backyard of Atlantans.

“Taking on a new project or trying to launch a new product involves a lot of risk,” said Johnson. “The patent office offers an incentive in terms of you being able to create something and then have control of that product so that you can reap the benefits from taking that risk.”

It’s protection for inventors in a city that’s become a hotbed for innovation. Between Atlanta’s multitude of research universities and institutions like the CDC, the area is already rife for ideas — and the potential to drive economic growth with them.

“New products represent true economic development because it’s one thing to trade in community goods and services and things like that, but if you can create a product, manufacture something and ship it out of the community and bring wealth in, that’s true economic development,” said Johnson. “And so the patent system is really a key element in that process.”

Until the new office opens, patent seekers along the entire eastern seaboard were served by a USPTO office based in Washington, D.C. The next closest was a satellite office in New Hampshire. This new center will bring access directly to entrepreneurs and researchers in Georgia.

“This is a hotbed for innovation, for creativity, for science, for research, for development,” said Rep. Hank Johnson.

Johnson serves as the ranking member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, and pushed heavily for the new office to come to Atlanta.

“It’s going to be good for business, it’s going to be good for research, it’s going to be good for education, it’s going to be good for the American people,” he said, “Because what we’re doing is fostering research and development into new products that will help drive the economy in this 21st century and also create products that make life better for the people. So it’s a win-win.”

The physical location of the office has yet to be determined.

