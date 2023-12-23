Police looking for missing 12-year-old from DeKalb County
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for help looking for a missing 12-year-old.
Molly, whose last name was not shared, was last seen leaving her home near 2000 North Decatur Road on Friday. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall with brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a blue parka.
If you see her, police ask that you call 911 or (770) 724-7710.
