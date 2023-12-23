3-Degree Guarantee
Police looking for missing 12-year-old from DeKalb County

Molly, whose last name was not shared, was last seen leaving her home near 2000 North Decatur Road on Friday.(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for help looking for a missing 12-year-old.

Molly, whose last name was not shared, was last seen leaving her home near 2000 North Decatur Road on Friday. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall with brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a blue parka.

If you see her, police ask that you call 911 or (770) 724-7710.

