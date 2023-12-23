3-Degree Guarantee
Shoppers hit Lenox Square for last-minute gifts on Super Saturday

Holiday shoppers flocked Lenox Square on what retail experts call “Super Saturday” — the Saturday right before Christmas.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
“I’m just looking for mainly last-minute gifts, had some people close to me mention they wanted some UGG stuff,” said one shopper.

“It’s not Christmas unless we come out to Lenox, enjoy shopping with the family, getting last minute gifts, but also just feeling the spirit of Christmas,” said Mignon Allen.

Allen admits she’s a last-minute shopper. She often shops online but said there is nothing like coming into the mall.

“I enjoy getting all of my things that are really important early, that might have to come from far away. But also I like to come directly into the mall, get the touch and feel, and see the deals,” she said.

She’s not alone. According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 142 million people were expected to shop on Super Saturday. With the date falling so close to Christmas, many are buying in person.

“Obviously you can’t order it online now and get it in for Christmas. So, you really have to come into the mall to get anything you need, especially those last-minute stocking stuffers,” said Lindsey Jones, area director of marketing for Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza.

Etta Knox spent the day shopping with her granddaughter before one of their family’s most cherished holidays.

“Christmas is one of the most important days for us. We come together as a family and we celebrate,” said Knox.

Lenox Square extended its hours. The mall is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to better accommodate the expected crowds.

