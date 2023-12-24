Crews working to repair water main break in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are responding to two water main breaks in Buckhead on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Department of Watershed Management, eight apartment complexes, ten homes, and seven hydrants are affected near 200 Colonial Homes Drive NW and 2061 Peachtree Road NW.

“Crews have turned off a 16-inch main to make emergency repairs,” the department said.

The extent of the damage to the complex and homes remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Crews are investigating two watermain breaks near 200 Colonial Homes Drive NW and 2061 Peachtree Road NW, which will temporarily disrupt water service for residents and businesses. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available. #ATLWatershed #DWMatwork pic.twitter.com/6eLxC5gZLs — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) December 24, 2023

