Family of 3 escapes house fire in Gwinnett County, firefighters say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family of three escaped a massive house fire in Snellville Saturday afternoon, according to the Gwinnett County fire department.

Firefighters came to the house in the 8400 block of Lake Drive SW after 5 p.m. The fire was under control less than an hour later.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

