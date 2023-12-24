3-Degree Guarantee
Family of 3 escapes house fire in Gwinnett County, firefighters say

A family of three escaped a massive house fire in Snellville Saturday afternoon, according to...
A family of three escaped a massive house fire in Snellville Saturday afternoon, according to the Gwinnett County fire department.(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family of three escaped a massive house fire in Snellville Saturday afternoon, according to the Gwinnett County fire department.

Firefighters came to the house in the 8400 block of Lake Drive SW after 5 p.m. The fire was under control less than an hour later.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

