First Alert”: Heavy Rain Arrives Tonight, Soggy Christmas Ahead

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Indoor plans will be best on Christmas, as rain is likely through most of the day.

Today will be another mild day with morning temps in the 40s climbing into the mid 60s. Sunshine in the morning gives way to overcast skies through the afternoon, but no rain is expected through the day. A stray shower is possible after 9pm tonight with overnight temperatures staying very warm in the mid 50s.

Heavy rain moves in after midnight and Christmas morning looks like a washout. Downpours are likely through midday. Steady rain gives way to lighter scattered showers tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures hover in the upper 50s to low 60s through the day. No severe weather is expected. We should pick up between 1-1.5″ of much needed rain.

Very heavy rain through the entire morning.
Very heavy rain through the entire morning.(WANF)
Heavy rain moves out, spotty light showers continue.
Heavy rain moves out, spotty light showers continue.(WANF)

Although a few showers may continue Tuesday morning, generally the remainder of next week looks dry. Cold air arrives on Thursday and stays put through New Years Eve.

Mild to start the week but a cold blast arrives on Thursday.
Mild to start the week but a cold blast arrives on Thursday.(WANF)
First Alert for rain on Christmas followed by a cold blast later in the week.
First Alert for rain on Christmas followed by a cold blast later in the week.(WANF)

